Bonne Terre, MO

Bunker’s Sutton Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week

(Bunker) Cade Sutton has led Bunker High School to the number two ranking in Class One boys basketball in the state of Missouri and this week he has earned our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week distinction. Sutton scored 26 points in a win over 8-4 East Carter and then exploded for 45 against 12-1 Couch. Coach Rod Gorman says Cade has been playing well all year…
FARMINGTON, MO
West County Heads To North County For Boys Basketball Clash On J98

(St. Francois County) Tuesday night’s coverage of high school basketball on Regional Radio features the North County Raiders hosting the West County Bulldogs. You can listen to the game on J98 The Boot and MyMoInfo.com. West County are 8-5 on the season after defeating Kingston by two points at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year

(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
STEELEVILLE, IL
Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon

Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
FESTUS, MO
Candace Ulrich – Service 2pm 1/18/23

Candace “Candy” Ulrich of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 67. The funeral service will be 2:00 Wednesday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation for Candy Ulrich will be noon to 2 at the Cozean Chapel in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
David Arthur Benson Sr. — Service 1/18/23 11:45 A.M.

David Arthur Benson Sr. of Bonne Terre passed away on January 11th, he was 83 years old. The visitation for David Benson Sr. will be Wednesday morning, January 18, from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11:45 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Lloyd David Campfield — Service 2/18/23 3 P.M.

Lloyd David Campfield of Festus passed away on January 13th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Lloyd Campfield will be Saturday afternoon, February 18th from 1 until the time of the memorial celebration of life service at 3 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Herb Lewis – Service 5pm 1/19/23

Herbert “Herb” Lewis of Fredericktown died Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 5:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Herb Lewis will be 4 to 5 Thursday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Rose Marie Montgomery — Private Services

Rose Marie Montgomery of Festus passed away Thursday, January 12th, she was 89 years old. There will be private family services for Rose Montgomery, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries

(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
FARMINGTON, MO

