(Bunker) Cade Sutton has led Bunker High School to the number two ranking in Class One boys basketball in the state of Missouri and this week he has earned our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week distinction. Sutton scored 26 points in a win over 8-4 East Carter and then exploded for 45 against 12-1 Couch. Coach Rod Gorman says Cade has been playing well all year…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO