mymoinfo.com
Bunker’s Sutton Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Bunker) Cade Sutton has led Bunker High School to the number two ranking in Class One boys basketball in the state of Missouri and this week he has earned our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week distinction. Sutton scored 26 points in a win over 8-4 East Carter and then exploded for 45 against 12-1 Couch. Coach Rod Gorman says Cade has been playing well all year…
West County Heads To North County For Boys Basketball Clash On J98
(St. Francois County) Tuesday night’s coverage of high school basketball on Regional Radio features the North County Raiders hosting the West County Bulldogs. You can listen to the game on J98 The Boot and MyMoInfo.com. West County are 8-5 on the season after defeating Kingston by two points at...
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year
(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon
Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
Candace Ulrich – Service 2pm 1/18/23
Candace “Candy” Ulrich of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 67. The funeral service will be 2:00 Wednesday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation for Candy Ulrich will be noon to 2 at the Cozean Chapel in Farmington.
David Arthur Benson Sr. — Service 1/18/23 11:45 A.M.
David Arthur Benson Sr. of Bonne Terre passed away on January 11th, he was 83 years old. The visitation for David Benson Sr. will be Wednesday morning, January 18, from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11:45 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Norma McNamara – No Service
Norma McNamara of Perryville died Friday at the age of 67. There are no services or visitation scheduled.
Lloyd David Campfield — Service 2/18/23 3 P.M.
Lloyd David Campfield of Festus passed away on January 13th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Lloyd Campfield will be Saturday afternoon, February 18th from 1 until the time of the memorial celebration of life service at 3 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Walter Lee “Butch” Wilson — Memorial gathering 1/27/23 4 P.M. until 7 P.M.
Walter Lee “Butch” Wilson of Festus passed away on Saturday, January 14th, at the age of 85. A memorial gathering for Walter “Butch” Wilson will be held on Friday evening, January 27th, from 4 until 7 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Herb Lewis – Service 5pm 1/19/23
Herbert “Herb” Lewis of Fredericktown died Wednesday, January 11th, at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 5:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Herb Lewis will be 4 to 5 Thursday at the funeral home.
Campground Hosts Wanted for Sutton’s Bluff & Red Bluff Recreation Areas
(Reynolds County/Crawford County) If you love camping, we may have found your dream job. There are two openings for campground hosts for this year’s upcoming camping season at two beautiful campgrounds that are maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Brett Mecker is a recreational specialist with the Mark Twain...
Rose Marie Montgomery — Private Services
Rose Marie Montgomery of Festus passed away Thursday, January 12th, she was 89 years old. There will be private family services for Rose Montgomery, under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors
One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year.
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries
(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Township Ambulance combined building
(Hillsboro, Imperial) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Township Ambulance District have agreed to build a new facility that will house both departments in Imperial. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the talks started a while ago. Sheriff Marshak describes what the dual facility will look like.
