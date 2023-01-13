Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Red Oak council backs preliminary engineering report of wastewater treatment plant
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials hope an engineering report can identify any needed improvements within the city's wastewater system. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the hiring of Snyder and Associates to perform the study. Additionally, the council backed applying for a Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households, or SEARCH, Grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help finance the study. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the report would provide a comprehensive overview of the city's current wastewater system.
kmaland.com
Ernst visits Shenandoah business
(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped by for a cup of coffee at a Shenandoah business Tuesday afternoon. Ernst's latest stop took her to Wallin Plumbing and Heating, where she learned how her office helped the company with tax issues, and about some of the issues their small business and others are facing in KMAland. Office Manager Jenny Martin tells KMA News a glitch involving an address change prevented the company from receiving employee retention tax credits owed by the Internal Revenue Service through COVID-19 relief dollars.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City sports complex plan moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway
(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
kmaland.com
Cheryl Jones, 40, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
News Channel Nebraska
Should the NC Air Authority dissolve? Question before city commissioners tonight
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport Authority is seeking city commissioners’ input regarding capital investments, including a fuel farm, six more T-hangars and a new corporate hangar. The authority reports that if it uses its on-hand funds for the highest priority, the fuel farm, it would then seek...
kmaland.com
Nishna Productions, Red Oak organizations putting on Magical Memories Formal
(Red Oak) -- Those wishing to dance their way through the early days of 2023 have a chance to do so in Red Oak this Saturday. That's because Nishna Productions, in partnership with various organizations and groups in the community, is putting on the Magical Memories Formal from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Stadium 34. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Event Organizer Tiffanie Wilson says part of the inspiration for the event was to provide an opportunity for individuals who might not have gotten to experience a high school formal.
kmaland.com
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Snow, ice expected for KMAland Wednesday
(Valley) -- A good portion of KMAland gets a taste of a significant winter event Wednesday. Taylor Nicoliasen is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Nicoliasen tells KMA News the heaviest snowfall of 5-10 inches is expected in northeast Nebraska, while freezing rain and ice is anticipated for areas along and south of Interstate 80.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
kmaland.com
Page County board of health members air frustrations over latest appointment process
(Clarinda) -- Some Page County Board of Health members are voicing concerns over the latest appointment process to the board. The county board of health held its first meeting of 2023 Monday night, including the addition of four new members -- Wendy Meyer, Rosie Cavin, Supervisor Todd Maher, and Carin Mason. The four individuals were appointed to the board by the Board of Supervisors last week after submitting applications to the county. Meyer and Cavin filled two vacancies, while Maher and Mason were added after the supervisors expanded the board to seven members. However, some current members, including Jona Hutson, expressed some frustrations that they were not included in selecting applicants for the two vacancies.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
kmaland.com
Rock Port four-day school week enters second semester
(Rock Port) -- More Missouri school districts are following the trend of implementing four-day school weeks. That's according to Ethan Sickles, superintendent of the Rock Port R-2 School District, which enters its second semester of the new schedule format, in which students attend classes four days a week. School officials lengthened the school day in order to meet the state school hour requirement of 1,044 per academic year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sickles says he's heard little if any feedback on the new schedule.
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
Comments / 0