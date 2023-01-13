(Clarinda) -- Some Page County Board of Health members are voicing concerns over the latest appointment process to the board. The county board of health held its first meeting of 2023 Monday night, including the addition of four new members -- Wendy Meyer, Rosie Cavin, Supervisor Todd Maher, and Carin Mason. The four individuals were appointed to the board by the Board of Supervisors last week after submitting applications to the county. Meyer and Cavin filled two vacancies, while Maher and Mason were added after the supervisors expanded the board to seven members. However, some current members, including Jona Hutson, expressed some frustrations that they were not included in selecting applicants for the two vacancies.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO