CNBC
UAL CEO speaks after the company's top and bottom line beats
CNBC's Phil LeBeau talks with United CEO Scott Kirby about the company's Q4 results. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Cramer sees bullish signs starting to emerge in the stock market, just not in the same places as before
Being negative can be terrific. Staying negative can be lethal. For, almost all of 2022 will be remembered as a year of disappointment and discouragement. Not for the bears. They were occasionally beaten back — but for the most part, they had the run of the joint. Any time you got too excited, too bullish, you got your arms ripped off by those darned bear claws, and not the kind they have at Dunkin' Donuts.
CNBC
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.92 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
CNBC
OECD chief says China’s reopening ‘overwhelmingly positive’ to help tackle global inflation crisis
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann on Monday said China's reopening is "overwhelmingly positive" in the global fight to tackle surging inflation. "We certainly very much welcome the easing of Covid related restrictions in China," Cormann told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Over the short term,...
CNBC
Here are 9 ways to feel rich on a budget
What does it take to be considered rich? A net worth of around $2.2 million, according to Americans who participated in Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey. What does it take to feel rich? A few financial tools and products you can use, even if you're on a budget. From credit...
CNBC
Options Action: Bullish bets on T
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on bullish options bets on AT&T. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Toyota is investing $35 billion into EVs. But some say it may be too late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
CNBC
Davos panel expresses optimism over China's planned reopening
Panelists share their outlook on China's planned reopening. Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce President Felix Sutter, Baker McKenzie Global Chair Milton Cheng, Bain & Company Senior Partner and Regional Managing Partner (APAC) Satish Shankar, and KraneShares founder and CEO Jonathan Krane join CNBC's Silvia Amaro in the discussion.
CNBC
Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
CNBC
'Meme stock king' takes a stake in Alibaba — What it means for the stock
Spencer Jakab of the Wall Street Journal on Ryan Cohen's Alibaba stake. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Stock futures fall as earnings season continues
U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 77 points, or 0.23%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively. Shares of United Airlines rose more than 1% in extended trading after the company beat Wall Street's...
CNBC
Jim Cramer picks his favorite travel, restaurant, live entertainment and gym stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
CNBC
HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores on the economy: It's important to focus on areas we can control
Enrique Lores, HP Inc. CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' from Davos to discuss the market for computers and his thoughts on the economy.
CNBC
Asia-Pacific shares climb ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision
Asia-Pacific shares rose on Wednesday as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index fell to end the day, as Goldman Sachs shares weighed on the stock index. The Dow lost 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to close at 33,910.85. The...
CNBC
Shares of Roblox pop after December update shows increase in bookings
Shares of Roblox popped Tuesday after the gaming company released its December 2022 metrics report. The company said estimated bookings were between $430 million and $439 million for the month, up 17% to 20% year over year. closed up 11% on Tuesday after the gaming company released its December 2022...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
CNBC
Saudi Arabia can 'bridge the gap' between the U.S. and China, finance minister says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs posts its worst earnings miss in a decade as revenue falls while expenses rise
Earnings: $3.32 per share vs. $5.48 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Goldman said quarterly profit plunged 66% from a year earlier to $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, about 39% below the consensus estimate. That made for the largest EPS miss since October 2011, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue...
CNBC
Bitcoin has now recovered all its losses since FTX collapsed
Bitcoin has held firm at over $21,000 for the last two days, well above its Nov. 2 price of $20,283. The cryptocurrency fell by 22% in less than a day, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, as investors struggled to assess the impact of a potential FTX collapse and the likelihood of a Binance-backed FTX bailout.
CNBC
Fed directs big banks to disclose how they are preparing for climate change risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
