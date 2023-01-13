ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Factbox-Tesla cuts prices globally in a bid to spur demand

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzzII_0kDgPqU700

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has slashed prices of its electric vehicles in the United States and Europe, doubling down on a discount drive it started in Asia as demand slows against the backdrop of a weakening economy.

The Elon Musk-led company missed its target in 2022 to grow deliveries by 50% annually and reported that sales of its China-made cars hit a five-month low in December, underlining the hit from rising interest rates and growing recession fears.

Following are details of the price cuts:

CHINA

Tesla slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6.0% and 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website.

The starting price for Model 3, for instance, was cut to 229,900 yuan ($33,427) from 265,900 yuan.

The latest cut in China, along with a price cut in October and incentives extended to Chinese buyers over the past three months, mean a 13% to 24% reduction in Tesla's prices from September in its second-largest market after the United States, according to Reuters calculations.

JAPAN

Tesla cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars by about 10% each in the country, the first time it had done so since 2021. The price for the Model 3 rear-wheel drive version is now 5.369 mln yen ($40,091), down from 5.964 mln yen.

SOUTH KOREA

Tesla's price cuts in the country differed from model to model, but ranged from about 6 mln won to 10 mln won ($4,725 to $7,875), a local Tesla sales official said.

The price of Tesla's basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed as 64.34 mln won ($50,637) on the company's website on Friday. Its Model Y Long Range sports utility vehicle was 84.999 mln won.

UNITED STATES

Tesla's U.S. price cuts on its global top-sellers the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover SUV, were between 6% and 20%, Reuters calculations showed.

The basic version of its Model Y now costs $52,990, down from $65,990 previously. The company also cut prices for its Model X luxury crossover SUV and Model S sedan in the United States.

GERMANY

Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and the Model Y by about 1% to almost 17% depending on the configuration.

FRANCE

Customers buying the Model 3 for 44,990 euros ($48,638.69) will now get a further price reduction through a government subsidy of 5,000 euros. The upper limit for the EV scheme is 47,000 euros.

($1 = 6.8775 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 133.9200 yen)

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

(This story has been refiled to change picture)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration imposes China chip curbs on Macau

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday hit Macau with sweeping new export controls it previously imposed on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to Beijing, flagging the risk that the technology could be diverted from the region to the rest of China.
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy