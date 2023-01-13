Read full article on original website
U.S. Army YPG Instrumentation Division Showcase
YUMA - U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is at the forefront of Army modernization efforts, and conducting developmental testing of the Army’s most cutting edge systems requires a staggering array of high tech equipment to record, quantify, and verify performance. From radars and acoustic scoring systems to high speed...
Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue
On Sunday morning just after 2:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report on a single-vehicle collision in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street. The post Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue appeared first on KYMA.
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot
The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street
A semi-truck caught on fire at a local gas station this afternoon in Yuma. The post Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street appeared first on KYMA.
A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend
An unsettled weather pattern will take over our region this weekend bringing in a series of storms coming from the Pacific. The post A series of storms arrives for the holiday weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury
A crash during the early Sunday morning hours resulted in one life-threatening injuring. The post Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less rain forecasted, but a wet weekend still in store
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will take hold of the region during the first half of next week as a series of storm systems roll in from the Pacific. Heightened chances for precipitation, occasionally breezy conditions, and much cooler temperatures will all be on tap for the area. While cooler than normal temperatures should persist during the latter half of the week, much drier weather will spread into region.
21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates
A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in an attempted homicide, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). The post 21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
