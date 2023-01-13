ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Army YPG Instrumentation Division Showcase

YUMA - U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is at the forefront of Army modernization efforts, and conducting developmental testing of the Army’s most cutting edge systems requires a staggering array of high tech equipment to record, quantify, and verify performance. From radars and acoustic scoring systems to high speed...
Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions has reached more than $1 billion just in time for tonight's big drawing! What some locals are saying what they'd do with the money if they won the jackpot. The post Locals looking forward to Mega Millions Jackpot appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less rain forecasted, but a wet weekend still in store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will take hold of the region during the first half of next week as a series of storm systems roll in from the Pacific. Heightened chances for precipitation, occasionally breezy conditions, and much cooler temperatures will all be on tap for the area. While cooler than normal temperatures should persist during the latter half of the week, much drier weather will spread into region.
