1. Bishop Ready (13-0) Last Week: No. 1 | 95 strength of record points | vs. #8 Bloom-Carroll (7) The Silver Knights have been the best team in terms of performance and consistency in the entire area, regardless of division. Ready extended its CCL lead to two games with a home dismantling of Bishop Hartley last Friday, and hung on without senior point guard Luke Ruth in a fourth quarter blitzkrieg of upstart Northridge on Sunday. Ready has just one game this week, as they host Bloom-Carroll on Thursday. When it comes to the CCL, Ready is in great shape, as the two teams that have given them the most trouble in St. Charles and Bishop Watterson, will have to beat the Silver Knights on their home floor in February.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO