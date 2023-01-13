Read full article on original website
270hoops.com
Division II Power Rankings
1. Bishop Ready (13-0) Last Week: No. 1 | 95 strength of record points | vs. #8 Bloom-Carroll (7) The Silver Knights have been the best team in terms of performance and consistency in the entire area, regardless of division. Ready extended its CCL lead to two games with a home dismantling of Bishop Hartley last Friday, and hung on without senior point guard Luke Ruth in a fourth quarter blitzkrieg of upstart Northridge on Sunday. Ready has just one game this week, as they host Bloom-Carroll on Thursday. When it comes to the CCL, Ready is in great shape, as the two teams that have given them the most trouble in St. Charles and Bishop Watterson, will have to beat the Silver Knights on their home floor in February.
270hoops.com
Battle in the 614: Day 3 Recap
After a tied score of 21 at the half, Walnut Ridge would go on an 18-0 run between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter, only to nearly give it all away at the end. The Scots held a nine-point lead with 1:15 left, but the...
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the brakes and drove down the embankment, where...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
Retired Benton prosecutor saw his share of horrific crimes. Some still haunt him after 36 years
He was the longest-serving elected prosecutor in Washington when he retired.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
610KONA
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled
The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
