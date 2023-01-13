Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
NEKCOA distributes 58 “cheer” bags to older Vermonters
ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) recently distribute 58 holiday cheer bags filled with presents for clients. The bags came through the generosity of several community organizations led by Paul Davis Restoration of Hardwick. For the past eight years, the staff at Paul Davis Restoration has...
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
WCAX
Burlington church gets official demolition permit
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review board officially signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception this week. Channel 3′s Kiana Burks spoke with those for and against the demolition about the building’s next steps. The ruling was bad news for preservationists...
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
Text threat shuts down Milton school dance
School staff couldn't verify the threat, but locked down the school as a precaution.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
mynbc5.com
90 firefighters from a dozen departments battle fire at Castleton business
CASTLETON, Vt. — More than 90 firefighters from a dozen fire departmentsworked more than 6 hours to put out a fire at a Castleton business. It happened Sunday morning at Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The fire chief with the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department said when they got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft
Police say the two suspects have had over 300 police encounters.
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
Addison Independent
Citing racism, MUHS girls’ basketball team skip game at Enosburg Falls
MIDDLEBURY — The members of the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team chose not to travel to Enosburg Falls High School for a game this past Thursday citing a history of racist harassment of Tiger athletes at the Franklin County school. The team last week posted a...
mynbc5.com
Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance
MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
WCAX
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility
Dairy production, pricing and farm income will be controlled by the government, and paid for by jacking up the prices of dairy products paid by families who won’t ever catch on. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
Comments / 0