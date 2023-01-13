ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Report: IRS delays made taxpayers experience ‘more misery in 2022’

By Josh Hypes
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U19CD_0kDgMEdS00

(The Center Square) – Millions of taxpayers were left in limbo as the Internal Revenue Service delayed payouts of refunds for months due to an unprecedented backlog of paper returns, according to a new report by the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

The report found that taxpayers who filed paper tax returns waited for an average of six months or more because of delays while processing returns in 2022. Many taxpayers and professionals were left in the dark as only 13% of calls to the toll-free IRS hotline were connected to actual IRS employees.

“The main focus of this year’s report is the elephant in the room – the continuing customer service challenges taxpayers are experiencing and the negative impact of the filing season backlog,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins wrote in the report. “...The bad news is that taxpayers and tax professionals experienced more misery in 2022.”

Collins wrote that the IRS failed to process tax returns and pay out refunds in a timely manner for the third year in a row. Most Americans who filed over the internet faced no delays. However, 13 million individuals filed paper returns, and millions of e-filed returns were still flagged and suspended by IRS filters for further manual review by employees.

Compared to other years, in 2022, the IRS took an unprecedented average of 193 days, or six months, to process tax returns. Before the pandemic in 2019, the IRS took an average of 89 days.

Collins wrote that there might be some hope for relief in 2023 compared to the past two years. The IRS began 2022 with 4.7 million backlogged individual paper returns from 2021. This year, the IRS has significantly reduced its backlogged individual returns to 400,000.

To achieve this result, the IRS assigned more customer service and enforcement employees to deal with the backlog from the previous year instead of managing the returns from 2022, according to Collins. This decision contributed to poor customer service.

In 2022, only one in every eight calls was connected to an IRS telephone assister, with an average hold time of 29 minutes, Collins wrote. Tax professionals are at their limits.

“Tax professionals are key to a successful tax administration,” Collins wrote. “The challenges of the past three filing seasons have pushed tax professionals to their limits, raising client doubts in their abilities and creating a loss of trust in the system – often through no fault of the tax professional.”

Collins recommended the IRS use its additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress in August, to expand its human resources department to expedite the hiring process for new IRS employees. Collins also recommends the IRS should embrace technological solutions such as Document Uploader Tools to create a robust and accessible online filing process to relieve the backlog.

Mike Pelicz, director of Tax Policy at Americans for Tax Reform, told The Center Square during an interview that the IRS refund failure resulted from a cultural problem in the institution and a lack of accountability.

Pelicz cited a report by the U.S. Treasury inspector general in May 2022 that showed the IRS had destroyed more than 30 million taxpayer documents rather than managing the backlog in 2021.

“We still have no answer from the IRS other than they're looking into it,” Pelicz said. “Again, these are the type of things that is not just a question of resources. This is a cultural and complete lack of accountability.”

Pelicz said he was encouraged by Republicans’ pledge in the House of Representatives to increase oversight of the IRS and repeal funding for more enforcement.

“I think the biggest change you're going to see now with House Republicans in power is oversight,” Pelicz said. “We've seen again the first vote on the floor was dealing with the IRS, and you can bet it's a top priority for oversight.”

The IRS, when asked by The Center Square whether it would be able to reduce processing delays before the spring tax season, said the organization was poised to deliver significantly improved service since the pandemic.

“With the additional resources, the IRS is focused on delivering significantly more service in 2023 than it has been able to in prior years,” a spokesperson for the IRS said. “As a direct result of IRA, the IRS has made major strides in hiring thousands of additional customer service representatives for our phone lines. These assisters will not only help the taxpayer-focused lines, but it will also provide help for tax professionals using the Practitioner Priority Line.”

Comments / 6

Related
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
KPEL 96.5

SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy