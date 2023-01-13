Read full article on original website
Related
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
UPMATTERS
Garrett Wilson Implies NFL Referee Is Biased Against Ohio State Alums
The Jets’ rookie receiver wasn’t happy with referee Shawn Smith during this past weekend’s playoff game between the Chargers and Jaguars. Late in Saturday’s playoff collapse, Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa received a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties that proved to be costly in his team’s 31–30 loss to the Jaguars. The first such penalty drew the attention of Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, who defended the fellow Ohio State alum after the decision.
UPMATTERS
49ers’ Ryans Expected to Interview With Four Teams This Week
The San Francisco defensive coordinator is a coveted name this hiring cycle. As NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy continue talking to top assistants around the league, one defensive coordinator is generating a lot of interest this week. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is one of...
UPMATTERS
Jets CB Sauce Gardner Pledges to Return to School, Earn Degree
The rookie corner made good on a promise to himself to finish his college degree. View the original article to see embedded media. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early last spring to enter the NFL draft, which proved to be the smart move for 22-year-old Gardner, who was selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick.
UPMATTERS
Report: Trey Mancini, Cubs Agree to Two-Year Deal
The veteran hitter is reportedly taking his talents to the Windy City. Trey Mancini and the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract that includes an opt-out option ahead of the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Mancini joins a Cubs franchise in need of an outfielder. The...
Comments / 0