wdhn.com

Report: Trey Mancini, Cubs Agree to Two-Year Deal

The veteran hitter is reportedly taking his talents to the Windy City. Trey Mancini and the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract that includes an opt-out option ahead of the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Mancini joins a Cubs franchise in need of an outfielder. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Bills’ Game-Clinching Play Over Dolphins Sparks Controversy

The refs may have gotten this one wrong. The final play of Sunday’s Bills–Dolphins wild-card game sparked a controversial reaction over whether or not Bills running back Devin Singletary passed the first-down marker on his game-clinching run. The official call was that Singletary succeeded on his third-down run,...

