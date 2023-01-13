Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
crowdfundinsider.com
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
crowdfundinsider.com
London based Fintech Detected Finalizes £2.5M Round
KYB (Know Your Business process) is “notoriously” slow, manual, and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates “a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the world.” It supplements this “with information that can be added by the business that is being onboarded in a white-labeled onboarding flow.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bison Bank Partners with Sygnum in Crypto Push
Bison Bank, a regulated bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has inked an agreement with Sygnum Bank to enter the global crypto markets. The move follows the announcement of Bison Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the bank aiming to provide digital asset services like custody and trading, to the bank’s customers.
crowdfundinsider.com
CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
crowdfundinsider.com
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Zilch Comments on Report Pointing at Lending Impact to Users Credit Scores
This past weekend, Zilch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) provider, was a target of a story entitled Buy now pay later to impact credit scores of millions. The article in the Sunday Telegraph stated that changes at Zilch would see data shared with agencies which may impact users’ ability to borrow from banks.
crowdfundinsider.com
Deel Acquires Capbase to Introduce Equity Management Solution
The team at Deel notes that they are building the “best” equity and compliance product for global companies and their teams. The Deel team writes in a blog post that we all know equity “can be one of the best ways to attract and retain talent for the long-term.” But when you’re expanding your company worldwide, it’s hard “to know where and how to start approaching equity grants.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Climate X, a Climate Risk Data and Analytics Provider, Appoints Andrew Ellam as VP of Technology
Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data & analytics provider based in London, UK. Andrew reportedly “brings over 20 years of experience...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ingenico, Klarna to Enable Alternative Payment Solutions at Retailers
Ingenico, which claims to be a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the “leader” in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced a partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options “at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech CUBE Acquires The Hub to Enhance Automated Regulatory Intelligence Tech
CUBE, which claims to be a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI), announced its acquisition of The Hub, a RegTech firm providing highly innovative artificial intelligence solutions for capturing and monitoring unstructured data across the regulatory internet. As global regulations continue to rapidly evolve, firms have “an increasing need...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Divilo Selects ThetaRay AI Solution to Monitor Payments for Financial Crime
Divilo, a Spain-based fintech providing B2B financial services, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced they will “collaborate to protect Divilo’s growing services against money laundering, sanctions violations, and other financial crimes.”. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will “provide Divilo its SONAR solution, a SaaS-based...
crowdfundinsider.com
Airwallex, American Express to Diversify Merchant Payments Acceptance Options
Global fintech Airwallex has announced the launch of a partnership with American Express, allowing Airwallex customers “to accept American Express Cards as a payment method.”. Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom will now be able to “accept American Express Card payments from around the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm TrueML Appoints Thomas Overton as Chief Technology Officer
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication in the financial services space, announced that Thomas Overton will “join as Chief Technology Officer.”. TrueML develops software using patented machine learning technology “to create a digital-first process that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Lender and Non-Bank Challenger MONEYME Introduces Credit Score
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME (ASX: MME) has officially launched a new credit score product that has already “seen over 37,000 new customers swarming to discover their score during a Beta Trial, despite zero marketing of the product so far.”. The MONEYME Credit Score product is “available through...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bloom Impact Investing Backed by Envato, Up Founders
The founders of Envato and Up have joined to back Bloom Impact Investing, a “climate-focused Fintech.”. According to an email, Euphemia, the family office of Up co-founder Dominic Pym, together with Envato founders Collis and Cyan Ta’eed have led a seed round of $525,000,. At the same time,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Firm Salt Edge Works with Kingdom of Jordan
Salt Edge, an Open Banking enabler, has expanded into the Kingdom of Jordan. According to a blog post, Salt Edge will be working with Jordanian Banks and other financial services firms to power Open Banking solutions with its API-driven platform. According to the post, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ)...
Comments / 0