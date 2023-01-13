ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Peter Su

Peter Su is a senior vice president at Green Check Verified and treasurer of the Asian Cannabis Roundtable. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I am...
newyorkupstate.com

Legacy, MSOs come together in Far Rockaway to talk cannabis education, jobs

Roughly two dozen cannabis leaders from various corners of the market, including legacy, multistate operators, advocates and government officials, met Friday in Far Rockaway to address concerns about New York’s legalization roll out. The “Leading The Charge” cannabis roundtable discussion was led by Esther Lelievre, co-founder of the Cultivated...

