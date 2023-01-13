Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cremonese stuns Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Just two days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Tuesday. Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match...
