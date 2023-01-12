ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Starting on a day that’s typically associated with superstition, Wendy’s is offering its customers a little good fortune.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of fries with any purchase through its mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The deal lasts through Jan. 19.

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies each week this month at Wendy’s nationwide:

  • Jan. 13-19: Free any size a la carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.
  • Jan. 20-22: Free six-piece Nuggets with any medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 23-29: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.

“Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy’s with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

