$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Va. Senate Democrats kill effort to repeal electric car rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats on Tuesday defeated several Republican efforts to repeal a so-called “clean cars” law that aims to reduce carbon pollution through the adoption of California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. The committee vote marked a critical juncture in the GOP...
Phoenix Mercury president on seeing Brittney Griner after Russia release
Griner said in an Instagram post last month that she intends to play in the WNBA again and be a member of the Phoenix Mercury. She is a free agent.
Florida veterans’ nursing homes grapple with staffing shortages
TALLAHASSEE — Grappling with problems that began during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida veterans’ nursing homes have empty beds because of staffing shortages. Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, told a House panel Tuesday that 34 veterans have met criteria for admission to nursing homes but are waiting for placement. He also said 120 applications are in the process of being completed.
