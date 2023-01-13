Read full article on original website
Black Twitter Reacts To Black-Owned Hair Care Brand Mielle Joining PG
The new partnership between Mielle Organics and P&G Beauty isn't landing well with most of Black Twitter.
Estée Lauder launches a new AI-powered beauty app for the visually impaired
Estée Lauder, the luxury cosmetic manufacturer and seller of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care products, launched a new voice enabled makeup assistant application to help visually impaired people apply makeup. The mobile app is powered by artificial intelligence, and users can expect to be led step-by-step on how to use makeup and other tips for a flawless look.
Black Woman Business Owner Used COVID-19 Pandemic To Start Business Improving Workplace Equality
For many, the COVID-19 pandemic was a time when people were forced to pull back on their dreams to simply survive. However, for Malobi Achike, the pandemic presented the opportunity to start her own business. Achike always planned to have her own business and focus on workplace equity, but what prompted her to take the leap was a world in turmoil. When COVID-19 happened she and her husband were both working from home and their son had to be homeschooled.
8 Black-owned stiletto brands you should know about
Fashion was not a top concern during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were encouraged to work from home if they could, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings to stem high infection rates. Now with the advent of a vaccine, companies are ending the work from home option, and folks feel free to socialize again — and that means shedding sweatpants and slippers for higher end gear.
Gilbert Allen shares the benefit of investing in your education
Gilbert Allen is the director of clinical services for Shelter Inc. He trains, mentors and coaches aspiring clinicians and entrepreneurs. Allen’s inauspicious beginning did not derail him, it propelled his journey and he uses those hard-won lessons to help others. Growing up in poverty, being unhoused and having an...
