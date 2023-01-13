For many, the COVID-19 pandemic was a time when people were forced to pull back on their dreams to simply survive. However, for Malobi Achike, the pandemic presented the opportunity to start her own business. Achike always planned to have her own business and focus on workplace equity, but what prompted her to take the leap was a world in turmoil. When COVID-19 happened she and her husband were both working from home and their son had to be homeschooled.

