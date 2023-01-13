Pieces from across the world, eons of history housed in Cave Creek's Rare Earth Gallery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Californian favourite Mr. Pickle's launches in Scottsdale: Grand-opening of first Arizona storeBrenna TempleScottsdale, AZ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
citysuntimes.com
Discover artisan creations, gift items at Sundance Creek Promotions’ winter festival Jan. 20-22
Enjoy Arizona’s winter weather and amazing artists at Art on the Boardwalk, a free, outdoor festival which takes place in the heart of Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22. Art on the Boardwalk will feature talented...
citysuntimes.com
Art of the Cowgirl gathering in Queen Creek Jan.18-22 to celebrate female Western culture, lifestyle
Celebrate women of the West at the Fifth Annual Art of the Cowgirl gathering Jan.18-22 in Queen Creek, showcasing the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18-22, experience this celebration of Western women and their contributions to Western culture at...
citysuntimes.com
Desert Valley Home Watch earns national recognition
Desert Valley Home Watch, a Cave Creek business which offers services to help homeowners across the Valley keep their houses safe, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards...
citysuntimes.com
BedBrock, RETSY partner to co-list luxury Crown Canyon community
BedBrock, a Paradise Valley home builder with a residential brokerage led by Rich Brock and Silje Garner, has partnered with Kirk Linehan and Chris Morrison of RETSY to co-list the one-of-a-kind luxury community Crown Canyon. Aligned in their commitment to quality and excellence, the two reputable firms join forces to...
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
northcentralnews.net
Dreamy Draw bike path to open in 2023
After its closure for construction of the Drought Pipeline, the Dreamy Draw bike path is now scheduled to be completed and opened in early 2023. In addition, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) remains closed as construction of the 66-inch pipeline continues and is anticipated to reopen early 2023. Open...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
Skipped Showers, Paper Plates: An Arizona Suburb’s Water Is Cut Off
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Joe McCue thought he had found a desert paradise when he bought one of the new stucco houses sprouting in the granite foothills of Rio Verde, Arizona. There were good schools, mountain views and cactus-spangled hiking trails out the back door.
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Arizona city cuts off water to 1,000 neighboring citizens amid drought
Scottsdale, Arizona's Office of Communication said the city has stopped selling water to a neighboring suburb with 1,000 citizens amid a drought.
Points and Travel
THE 10 BEST Adventurous Things to Do in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the top destinations not just in North America but around the world with good reason. Known for its luxurious hotels, championship golf courses, and stunning desert gardens. You’ll not run out of activities to do here. In fact, tourists from near and far often add Phoenix to their bucket lists. With its growing attractions, who can blame them?
themesatribune.com
Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths
Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
'We need professionals to get this off': Buckeye neighbors trying to help bobcat with hose around neck
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Standing in the street of the Sun City Festival neighborhood in north Buckeye, it's easy for Tammy Bithell to point out where she once spotted the wild cat. "We know this is her crib," Bithell said, pointing at a house ahead of her. Bithell is among...
