ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022

Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE

Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Delaware Personal Taxes: A Tax Friendly State?

Delaware is one of the tax-friendliest states with less than $4 billion, Delaware’s recent annual tax revenue is lower than among other states in the US. Delaware offers lower income tax rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.9%. Nonresidents, part-time residents, and permanent residents are all required to file an income tax return. Moreover, survivors of deceased taxpayers may also file on their behalf.
DELAWARE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers move to exempt relief rebate checks from federal income taxes

Delaware’s House lawmakers voted Thursday to take the first step towards exempting last year’s $300 relief rebate checks from federal income taxes. Lawmakers created the rebates to return roughly $230 million of the state’s 2022 budget surplus to Delaware residents recovering from the pandemic and coping with rising inflation.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban

(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Third annual Startup 302 business funding contest underway

A funding contest to help some local entrepreneurs is now underway. Noah Olsen with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership outlined Startup 302, which he called a "pitch competition," not limited to Delaware-based firms. "We have it open to companies that are outside of the state too, and we don't require them...
DELAWARE STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.

For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns

The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy