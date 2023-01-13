Read full article on original website
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
Lancaster Farming
Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022
Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
WGMD Radio
HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE
Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
orangeandbluepress.com
Delaware Personal Taxes: A Tax Friendly State?
Delaware is one of the tax-friendliest states with less than $4 billion, Delaware’s recent annual tax revenue is lower than among other states in the US. Delaware offers lower income tax rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.9%. Nonresidents, part-time residents, and permanent residents are all required to file an income tax return. Moreover, survivors of deceased taxpayers may also file on their behalf.
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Senate sessions and committee hearings will continue to be streamed online
The Delaware State Senate will continue holding all meetings – from legislative session to various committee hearings - in hybrid format. Senate leadership says this maximizes public participation, allowing all residents to follow or participate in Senate sessions and committee hearings. The virtual option started during the height of...
foxbaltimore.com
New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers move to exempt relief rebate checks from federal income taxes
Delaware’s House lawmakers voted Thursday to take the first step towards exempting last year’s $300 relief rebate checks from federal income taxes. Lawmakers created the rebates to return roughly $230 million of the state’s 2022 budget surplus to Delaware residents recovering from the pandemic and coping with rising inflation.
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban
(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
WDEL 1150AM
Third annual Startup 302 business funding contest underway
A funding contest to help some local entrepreneurs is now underway. Noah Olsen with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership outlined Startup 302, which he called a "pitch competition," not limited to Delaware-based firms. "We have it open to companies that are outside of the state too, and we don't require them...
NJ Environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop Raiding the Clean Energy Fund
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.
For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Delaware social service providers prepare for reduction in pandemic-era extra help
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Earlier this month, Governor John Carney issued his eleventh extension of the Public...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
