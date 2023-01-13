For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO