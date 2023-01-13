ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Jane E Newman
4d ago

All senior citizens who collect S/S should be totally exempt from paying any and all school taxes. Especially how high Delaware school taxes are. We’ve put our children,( if we had them) , through school. Why should we have to keep paying school taxes? And especially how the public schools are ran today with the crappy school board which by the way should be dissolved. When I was in school up to 1990 there was no school board. And the schools flourished. Students learned and teachers taught and good students came forth. Give back the power to the teachers as well. So senior citizens should be completely exempt.

KJ Jones
4d ago

yup. I'm 70 now. paid school taxes all my life & never had kids. have also seen the downfall & gross indoctrination we shouldn't be funding.

R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
WGMD Radio

HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE

Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes resident named to Nature Conservancy leadership

The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with its board of trustees, recently announced Rich Innes as vice chair and Carol Collier as chair. Each will serve a two-year term. “Carol and Rich are extraordinary leaders in their fields and invaluable to our conservation efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware,”...
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
MARYLAND STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Delaware Personal Taxes: A Tax Friendly State?

Delaware is one of the tax-friendliest states with less than $4 billion, Delaware’s recent annual tax revenue is lower than among other states in the US. Delaware offers lower income tax rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.9%. Nonresidents, part-time residents, and permanent residents are all required to file an income tax return. Moreover, survivors of deceased taxpayers may also file on their behalf.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers move to exempt relief rebate checks from federal income taxes

Delaware’s House lawmakers voted Thursday to take the first step towards exempting last year’s $300 relief rebate checks from federal income taxes. Lawmakers created the rebates to return roughly $230 million of the state’s 2022 budget surplus to Delaware residents recovering from the pandemic and coping with rising inflation.
DELAWARE STATE
Lancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Markets Reach Record Sales in 2022

Delaware’s farmers markets hit an all-time high in sales last year. The feat was announced during the Farmers Market Managers Summit held Jan. 10 during Delaware Ag Week in Harrington. In 2022, sales from all 19 Delaware community-run farmers markets totaled $3,707,815, up $430,027 from the previous record in...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban

(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
DELAWARE STATE
foxbangor.com

Treasurer’s office mailing out checks

AUGUSTA- A lot of Mainers will be getting an unanticipated bonus in the mail. The Treasurer’s Office is sending out checks to 54,000 people that total roughly 4 million dollars. The money comes from unclaimed property which consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or...
MAINE STATE
Cape Gazette

Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns

The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wypr.org

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware still seeing surge in Covid-19 cases

Delaware is seeing an increase in post-holiday Covi-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a monthly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Although the increase is anywhere near as high as the 2022 post-holiday surge, the Delaware Division of Public is advising individuals to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.That includes saying at home when sick, taking at-home tests and staying up to date on vaccinations.
DELAWARE STATE

