All senior citizens who collect S/S should be totally exempt from paying any and all school taxes. Especially how high Delaware school taxes are. We’ve put our children,( if we had them) , through school. Why should we have to keep paying school taxes? And especially how the public schools are ran today with the crappy school board which by the way should be dissolved. When I was in school up to 1990 there was no school board. And the schools flourished. Students learned and teachers taught and good students came forth. Give back the power to the teachers as well. So senior citizens should be completely exempt.
yup. I'm 70 now. paid school taxes all my life & never had kids. have also seen the downfall & gross indoctrination we shouldn't be funding.
