Censori Ceremony: Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect In Super Secret Wedding

Kanye West is a married man, again, this time to an Australian woman working for his company.

TMZ reports that West, 45, secretly wed Bianca Censori, a 27-year-old architectural designer who’s worked at Yeezy for several brands.

TMZ sources say Ye and Bianca recently had some sort of super secret wedding ceremony but allegedly don’t have a marriage certificate to make it legal.

They do however have wedding bands that they’ve been sporting while being spotted around Hollywood and Censori was photographed with Kanye this week at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Not only that, but Kanye paid tribute to her last month by releasing the track “Censori Overload” a clear play on her last name. The song was removed from Instagram for hate speech because of a reference to his “death com 3 on Jewish people” tweet, but it included lyrics about Ye staying celibate until he weds again.

“And The Bible said, I can’t have any more sex til marriage,” rapped Kanye.

Romance.

The Daily Mail reports that Censori who originally hails from Melbourne, Australia joined the Yeezy team in November 2020 and lists herself as the Head of Architecture for the brand on her Linkedin page. The outlet adds that Censori, who recently deactivated her Instagram account, owns a jewelry company called Nylons Jewellery.

Kanye’s Divorce From Kim Kardashian Was Just Finalized In November

Kanye’s wedding news comes after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in November 2022.

Under their divorce settlement, he will pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support and will also be responsible for half of their children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

The exes share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

