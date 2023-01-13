GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A Long Island crossing guard who spent 101 days in the hospital after getting hit by a car is now home with his family.Dozens of people, including students, cheered as Carlos Vazquez was released from Glen Cove Hospital on Tuesday.In October, he was hit by a car after helping a group of elementary students cross the street.Vazquez suffered a traumatic brain injury and was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition. Eventually, he was transferred to Glen Cove Hospital for rehabilitation."Waking up was very lucky. I shouldn't have been here," he said. "I miss watching the kids and seeing them every day and crossing with them. That's what I miss."This isn't Vazquez's first time with a serious injury.Back in 1985, Vazquez was hit by a 40-ton truck. His left leg had to be amputated, and he received a prosthetic leg.

