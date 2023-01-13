ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
CBS New York

L.I. crossing guard hit by car in October leaves hospital

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A Long Island crossing guard who spent 101 days in the hospital after getting hit by a car is now home with his family.Dozens of people, including students, cheered as Carlos Vazquez was released from Glen Cove Hospital on Tuesday.In October, he was hit by a car after helping a group of elementary students cross the street.Vazquez suffered a traumatic brain injury and was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition. Eventually, he was transferred to Glen Cove Hospital for rehabilitation."Waking up was very lucky. I shouldn't have been here," he said. "I miss watching the kids and seeing them every day and crossing with them. That's what I miss."This isn't Vazquez's first time with a serious injury.Back in 1985, Vazquez was hit by a 40-ton truck. His left leg had to be amputated, and he received a prosthetic leg.
GLEN COVE, NY

