JANUARY 17, 2023 — The University Career Center (UCC) is kicking off the spring 2023 semester with a unique new resource designed to prepare ’Runners for the workforce. The Iris Booth, which condenses a full-size photo studio into a modern, 20-square-foot booth featuring high-quality studio lighting and equipment, will enable students, alumni, faculty and staff to take professional quality headshots at no charge. The booth demonstrates the UCC’s continued commitment to engaging and supporting students and alumni as they advance in their careers.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO