Jerod Mayo is still reportedly interested in interviewing for the Panthers head coaching job

The Patriots announced Thursday night they’ve started contract extension talks with Jerod Mayo to keep the respected ex-player and highly regarded coach in Foxborough.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Mayo is going to stay.

While the Patriots said in their press release that discussions with Mayo would keep him in New England for the “long-term,” there are still other opportunities for him to consider. Most notably: the Panthers have expressed interest in interviewing Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.

There’s still mutual interest in making that happen, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer .

Meanwhile, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports the Patriots are working through “some details” on Mayo’s extension. “While it’s not done, it’s getting closer,” she tweeted.

Mayo, who played eight seasons with the Patriots and made two Pro Bowls, joined the coaching staff as a linebackers coach in 2019. He still has that title today, though he’s believed to share defensive coordinator responsibilities with Steve Belichick. Belichick calls the defense on game days.

Last year, the Broncos interviewed Mayo for their head coach opening. He’s consistently expressed interest in climbing the coaching ladder. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league,” Mayo told reporters last month.

The Browns also requested to interview Mayo for their open defensive coordinator position, though there’s been no reported movement on that front.

With Bill Belichick returning next season, Mayo will obviously have to wait for the head coaching job to open here. On NBC Sports Boston recently , Phil Perry said he thinks Mayo’s dream job would be replacing Belichick.

A long-term contract extension could be the first step towards making that happen — provided the Panthers don’t swoop in first.