ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Related
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Tyla

Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her

They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Whiskey Riff

The Story Behind Hank Williams’ Iconic Jail Photo From 1952

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that Hank Williams was one of the original pioneers of country music. He was one of the first artists to bring mass popularity to the genre, and he did so in such a short period of time. He tragically passed away in 1952, at the age of 29, following a long struggle with alcoholism and substance abuse.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Wide Open Country

Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen

There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
OAK HILL, TN
Hdogar

Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Country Thang Daily

A Stronger Bond between Rory Feek and Family As They Sing “If I Needed You”

In an exclusive video from CBS Sunday Morning, Rory Feek and his family sing “If I Needed You.”. The family’s performance touched the people’s hearts and left everyone in tears as Rory started the song as he played the guitar. Although the song is a tear-jerker, Rory and his family are seen singing with smiles on their faces as they occasionally glance at each other.
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy