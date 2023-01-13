Read full article on original website
Perfect Country Music Feels in Alabama’s “The Church in the Wildwood”
Country music band, Alabama, recorded “The Church on the Wildwood” as part of their Angels Among Us: Hymns & Gospel Favorites album that ranked #2 on the US Billboard Top Christian Albums. The band was formed in 1969 in Alabama, hence their group name. Lead singer Randy Owens...
The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health
The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Loretta Lynn Had a Sweet 3-Word Reply When Dan Rather Offered Her a Clean ‘Hanky’
Loretta Lynn had a sweet three-word reply to journalist Dan Rather when he offered her a clean handkerchief for her runny nose during an interview.
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
Texas Mom Joked About Having Twins In Different Years... Then It Happened
These twins were born in different years!
Country Singer & Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Has Passed Away At 31
Some heartbreaking news coming from the American Idol world today. Former Idol contestant and country artist CJ Harris passed away from a heart attack last night in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was only 31-years-old. According to TMZ, Harris was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn’t...
The Story Behind Hank Williams’ Iconic Jail Photo From 1952
It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that Hank Williams was one of the original pioneers of country music. He was one of the first artists to bring mass popularity to the genre, and he did so in such a short period of time. He tragically passed away in 1952, at the age of 29, following a long struggle with alcoholism and substance abuse.
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Older Son Is Starting to See Her Job Isn’t ‘Normal’
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher want their two sons to have a 'normal' life, but their 7-year-old is beginning to understand that his mother's career isn't typical.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Killing Yourself Slowly in Zach Bryan’s Song “Letting Someone Go”
Zach Bryan, the one and only rising star, released another smash hit song called “Letting Someone Go” on his album DeAnn in 2019. Nothing beats a good breakup song to make any brokenhearted person even more broken. And this is undoubtedly one of Zach Bryan’s songs that listeners...
A Stronger Bond between Rory Feek and Family As They Sing “If I Needed You”
In an exclusive video from CBS Sunday Morning, Rory Feek and his family sing “If I Needed You.”. The family’s performance touched the people’s hearts and left everyone in tears as Rory started the song as he played the guitar. Although the song is a tear-jerker, Rory and his family are seen singing with smiles on their faces as they occasionally glance at each other.
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
The Want and Longingness in “Quiet, Heavy Dreams” by Zach Bryan
Fans have been talking about Zach Bryan’s “Quiet, Heavy Dreams” since its release. On November 2020, Bryan released “Quiet, Heavy Dreams” with a track of the same name. The release prompted fans and critics to give their thoughts about the album; everything has been bright and cheerful so far.
