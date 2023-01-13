Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Brother, sister targets of separate violent crime at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brother and sister are sharing their stories after becoming targets of violent gun crime inside a west Columbus apartment complex within weeks of each other. "I didn't think I was going to survive," Dedan Taylor said. "A guy with a ski mask busts the...
WSYX ABC6
Sheriff worries Columbus teen car theft problem creeping into Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — When Delaware County sheriff’s deputies caught up with the duo who fled from a stolen car early Monday morning, they discovered what their counterparts in Columbus are more than accustomed to: Teens behind the wheel accused of stealing the wheels. Deputies stopped a 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger in Lewis Center.
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police ID victim killed in east Columbus shooting
Saadiq Teague, 20, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:33 p.m., according to Columbus police.
WSYX ABC6
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
614now.com
Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton
A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen puppy reunited with her Grove City family after ABC 6 airs theft report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grove City family wants to share their gratitude after being reunited with their furry friend. Their dog, Remi, was allegedly stolen on Friday during an armed home invasion. The dogs' owners said two armed people entered their unlocked back door and demanded money. When...
Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus. Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car […]
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her 8-month-old son. Records show that Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, were booked Friday for murder into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. As previously reported, cops in Columbus, Ohio, had been seeking them for...
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
"Quite frankly, life in prison is too good for Chafin, but at least we know he will not be able to hurt any more children," Grogan said.
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
WSYX ABC6
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
Ohio man searching for stolen car outside McDonalds dies from gunshot wound
Christopher Mateen was looking for his car near a fast food restaurant in Columbus, Ohio Saturday morning. Mateen, 43, was searching for his stolen car near a McDonalds in south Columbus when he was shot at around 9:20 a.m., according to abc6. He was taken to the Grant Medical Center,...
Comments / 0