WSYX ABC6

Sheriff worries Columbus teen car theft problem creeping into Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — When Delaware County sheriff’s deputies caught up with the duo who fled from a stolen car early Monday morning, they discovered what their counterparts in Columbus are more than accustomed to: Teens behind the wheel accused of stealing the wheels. Deputies stopped a 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger in Lewis Center.
WSYX ABC6

Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
614now.com

Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton

A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
