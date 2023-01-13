ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Former Butler CC head coach Tim Schaffner brings 'chaos tempo' mantra to UNK as new defensive coordinator

By UNK Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning commute could be hazardous

NORFOLK - Forecasted snowfall totals range from 15 inches at Broken Bow and North Platte to 2 inches in Nebraska City. Goeff Fox of News Channel Nebraska forecast only 12 inches at its deepest in central Nebraska and an inch tapering off in Otoe County over a 72-hour period. The...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Endangered missing: Aurora couple last seen Jan. 12

FALLS CITY -- The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office posted an endangered missing advisory involving an Aurora couple that was reported missing to Aurora police on Saturday morning. Robert Proctor, 89, and Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen in Grand Island on Jan. 12. They were driving a 2007 Chrysler...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE

