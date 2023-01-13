Read full article on original website
Todd Haynes Drama ‘May December’ Adds Three Actors as Kids of Julianne Moore and Charles Melton (EXCLUSIVE)
Three young stars will round out the A-list cast of Oscar winner Todd Haynes’ new drama “May December.” Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman anchor the intense portrait of the scandalous romance of an older woman (Moore) and her young employee (Charles Melton). Almost 20 years after the affair made headlines, the couple are preparing to send their almost-adult children off to college. At the same time, a movie star (Portman) comes to study the family for an upcoming film about their lives. Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, and Gabriel Chung will star as the children of Moore and Melton, all about to leave...
Aubrey Plaza Recalls ‘SNL’ Audition & Revealed The Quirky Characters She Showcased
Aubrey Plaza reached new levels of notoriety after starring in the second season of White Lotus. Years before landing on the acclaimed HBO series, Plaza auditioned to be a cast member of Saturday Night Live and recently opened up about the characters she created for that process. The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about not landing the SNL gig. “I didn’t make it to the Lorne [Michaels] audition, the famous final audition, but I did a preliminary first-round showcase,” she said. Plaza said that for the audition, she performed two characters that were...
