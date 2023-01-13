Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Bugs Bunny Builders Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, As It Should
The year 2023 is going to be big for Bugs Bunny, the original wascally rabbit. The WB mascot is going to provide some of that rabbit fortune for the studio’s 100th anniversary celebration and for the Lunar New Year. Things kick off with a Year of the Rabbit celebration on Cartoonito’s Bugs Bunny Builders before more episodes drop of Looney Tunes Cartoons and the premiere of Tiny Toons: Looniversity.
Gizmodo
Chronicles of Amber
Here’s an example of using your clout and popularity for the benefit of everyone: Stephen Colbert has joined the long-in-the-works campaign to make Roger Zelazny’s best-selling fantasy classic The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Already aboard: The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, whose Skybound Entertainment has been working on the adaptation with Vincent Newman Entertainment for the past seven years.
Gizmodo
A Young Warrior Battles a Djinn in This Spice Road Excerpt
A new epic fantasy series begins with Spice Road, Maiya Ibrahim’s YA debut inspired by Arab and Middle Eastern mythology—with a huge dose of magic too. In this story, we meet a fierce 16-year-old whose reputation for monster-hunting is already established, but whose family life is spinning into turmoil. io9 has an excerpt to share today!
Gizmodo
Danai Gurira Made a Vague Gesture at an Okoye Black Panther Spin-Off Series
We’ve known Black Panther and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has been interested in making a Wakanda-set TV series for a few years now. We’ve even heard rumors that Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, the former general of the elite female soldiers known as the Dora Milaje, was signed up to star. But now, thanks to Gurira, we finally have... an incredibly vague hint that the TV series is maybe possibly happening.
Gizmodo
No, Vin Diesel Is Not in Any Current Avatar Plans
Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau has cleared up rumors about Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3) being in the film after the actor’s long con troll on fans. In an interview with Empire, the producer shared, “He came in, visited the set one day to...
Todd Haynes Drama ‘May December’ Adds Three Actors as Kids of Julianne Moore and Charles Melton (EXCLUSIVE)
Three young stars will round out the A-list cast of Oscar winner Todd Haynes’ new drama “May December.” Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman anchor the intense portrait of the scandalous romance of an older woman (Moore) and her young employee (Charles Melton). Almost 20 years after the affair made headlines, the couple are preparing to send their almost-adult children off to college. At the same time, a movie star (Portman) comes to study the family for an upcoming film about their lives. Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, and Gabriel Chung will star as the children of Moore and Melton, all about to leave...
Gizmodo
Hit Webcomic Lackadaisy Gets the Animated Treatment
If you’ve not been reading Tracy Butler’s webcomic Lackadaisy, you’ve been missing out. Don’t worry, though—not only do you have time to catch up, but Iron Circus Comics is bringing the comics to life with a 27-minute, animated short film that, frankly, looks incredible. Seriously,...
Gizmodo
Cloverfield
Fifteen years ago this week, audiences finally found out what Cloverfield was. After months of speculation, the found footage monster movie from producer J.J. Abrams, writer Drew Goddard, and director Matt Reeves roared into the box office and quickly became a fan favorite. Two tangentially related follow-ups came next, and now the director, who has since gone on to bigger things like the Planet of the Apes prequels and The Batman, has teased what might potentially come next.
Gizmodo
The New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Chock Full of Mandalorians
Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu are on their way back. The Mandalorian has just dropped a new trailer for season three, or what I’m going to call Oops! All Mandalorians!. Seriously, this trailer is lousy with Mandalorians talking about Mandalore with other Mandalorians. And wait a second....
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Begins With a Table Setter Episode for the Ages
I love The Last of Us franchise. I’ve played all three games (which includes the DLC), been wholly engrossed by them, and that’s why I’m here to begin io9's recaps of the new HBO show. However, with a few exceptions, these recaps are going to be more focused on the show itself—a series of thoughts and observations based on how showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann chose to adapt that story for TV. Because let’s face it, the story has to work and be engaging for someone who doesn’t know anything about the games. Just like Game of Thrones had to work if you didn’t know about the books.
Gizmodo
Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy
You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall. Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.
Gizmodo
James Cameron's Already Setting Avatar 3 on Fire
If you’re wondering what the future holds for the planet of Pandora after Avatar: The Way of Water, you likely won’t have to wait another 13 years for the sequel. Now that the Avatar sequel is about to cross the $2 billion mark, director James Cameron seems happy to share what’s coming in what is tentatively titled The Seed Bearer.
Gizmodo
Nick Cave Says the Song an AI Wrote for Him Is 'Bullshit'
There’s a lot of strong opinions to be had about ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm, but the most recent of which has come from Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave. After a fan used the chatbot to write a song for Cave, the singer expressed his dismay.
Gizmodo
The CW's Gotham Knights TV Series Looks CW-y as Hell
When The Flash ends this season, the DC/CW universe as we’ve known it for more than a decade will be no more. But that doesn’t mean The CW is done with DC. Not when Gotham Knights—the TV series, and not Rocksteady’s recently released video game—is coming in March, and here’s a new, incredibly CW-ish trailer as proof.
Gizmodo
Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air on TNT, Because Of Course Not
TNT’s Snowpiercer series has been steadily chugging along since 2020 and managed to secure a niche for itself across three seasons. If you were someone watching the show and waiting for its fourth and final season to air so you could finally see how things would wrap up, some bad news for you: the fourth season is done, production-wise, but it won’t be airing on TNT or anywhere else.
Gizmodo
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Every author who wants their work adapted for the screen would probably hope that it is done with care and respect for the source material. But when you find yourself in charge of your own adaptation, do you stick to every word or do you use it as an opportunity to make something new?
Gizmodo
John Williams Isn't Retiring After All
He’s created the music of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and so much more. And yet, despite his previous thoughts to the contrary, the 90-years-young composer John Wiliams thinks he might have a few more songs in him. While Williams may have initially thought he would...
