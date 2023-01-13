ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner

ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Sinzae Reed’s family and supporters calling for justice at a rally at Columbus City Hall last week. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton

A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

