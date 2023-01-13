Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Related
Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner
ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Sinzae Reed’s family and supporters calling for justice at a rally at Columbus City Hall last week. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus couple charged with murder in death of 8-month-old bond set at $1.5 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple accused in the death of a baby faced a judge Tuesday morning. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died last week. A judge set their bond...
myfox28columbus.com
Brother, sister targets of separate violent crime at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brother and sister are sharing their stories after becoming targets of violent gun crime inside a west Columbus apartment complex within weeks of each other. "I didn't think I was going to survive," Dedan Taylor said. "A guy with a ski mask busts the...
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
myfox28columbus.com
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
TELL ME MORE: Victim of 1991 stabbing seeks release of attacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was August 1991 when Eddie Bell’s body was carried out of her home, killed by her 16-year-old son Johnny Bell. Lynette Grace was staying at the Bell home that night. Eddie Bell was the mother Grace felt she never had. “I went to the basement and found my spiritual mother […]
614now.com
Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton
A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen puppy reunited with her Grove City family after ABC 6 airs theft report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grove City family wants to share their gratitude after being reunited with their furry friend. Their dog, Remi, was allegedly stolen on Friday during an armed home invasion. The dogs' owners said two armed people entered their unlocked back door and demanded money. When...
myfox28columbus.com
'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus. Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car […]
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
Neighbor feels trapped by violence after fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in east Columbus. A police dispatcher said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Saadiq J. Teague, 20, was pronounced dead at 12:33 […]
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
"Quite frankly, life in prison is too good for Chafin, but at least we know he will not be able to hurt any more children," Grogan said.
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
Comments / 0