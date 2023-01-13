Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Janet A. Groninga
Janet A. Groninga, age 76, of Manhattan died Jan. 12, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas after a long battle with a form of atypical Parkinsonism and manifesting symptoms associated with Multiple System Atrophy. She was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Tessa Bender to continue volleyball career at Pratt CC
Abilene senior Tessa Bender will officially continue her volleyball playing career at the college level as she has signed to play at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas. Bender who is a defensive specialist, signed back in November and chose Pratt junior college over other schools who contacted her from the KCAC division. Bender’s first offers of interest began coming after she attended a summer college showcase combine where coaches had the opportunity to see her in action.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Norma M. Ford
Norma M. Ford, 80, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. V…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Bailey organizes MLK Day of Service for 14th year
Jackie Bailey hosted her annual Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Abilene Senior Center Jan. 16. The day of service entails providing senior citizens with a free meal that will be delivered to them at their homes. The meal includes homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffins, fruit and a cookie.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Enterprise receives funds to expand afterschool program
Enterprise Elementary School has received funding from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County to cover to cover the costs for more students to attend the after-school program. On an average day the program has about four to six students attend but that number jumps when there are special activities planned,...
Comments / 0