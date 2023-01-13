Abilene senior Tessa Bender will officially continue her volleyball playing career at the college level as she has signed to play at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas. Bender who is a defensive specialist, signed back in November and chose Pratt junior college over other schools who contacted her from the KCAC division. Bender’s first offers of interest began coming after she attended a summer college showcase combine where coaches had the opportunity to see her in action.

ABILENE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO