Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
Monday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland61.857— Capital City72.778— Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at G League, 10 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Westchester at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Long Island...
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
PIX11
Moose on the Loose: Jets need veteran quarterback
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the New York Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur decided to part ways last week, the search is on for who will orchestrate the offense moving forward. The question is: Is it really an attractive job opportunity? The answer is no. I’m not saying the Jets are untalented. They have […]
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
Idaho 74, Montana St. 70
MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
