newportdispatch.com
NEKCOA distributes 58 “cheer” bags to older Vermonters
ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) recently distribute 58 holiday cheer bags filled with presents for clients. The bags came through the generosity of several community organizations led by Paul Davis Restoration of Hardwick. For the past eight years, the staff at Paul Davis Restoration has...
colchestersun.com
Jan. 17 Town Newsletter: Budget and recreation center ballot items for Town Meeting Day, solar site update and more
ARTICLE 6 - Town Municipal Services Budget. “Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Fifteen Million, Twenty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred Eighty-Six Dollars ($15,028,386) of which Twelve Million, Six Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Eighty-Nine Dollars ($12,622,189) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, Four Hundred Six Thousand, One Hundred Ninety-Seven Dollars ($2,406,197) by non tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024?”
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
WCAX
Colchester family displaced by fire
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
mynbc5.com
90 firefighters from a dozen departments battle fire at Castleton business
CASTLETON, Vt. — More than 90 firefighters from a dozen fire departmentsworked more than 6 hours to put out a fire at a Castleton business. It happened Sunday morning at Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The fire chief with the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department said when they got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft
Police say the two suspects have had over 300 police encounters.
VSP: Drunk Rutland man does 120 mph, crashes
A 54-year-old Rutland man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash in West Rutland.
mynbc5.com
Colchester roadway intersection slated for construction later this month
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Steps forward have been made towards developing the Diverging Diamond Interchange off 1-89 Exit 16 in Colchester. Vermont Agency of Transportation held a public meeting on Thursday sharing that construction will begin on this project before the end of the month. It's been a topic of...
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
WCAX
Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process. Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the...
WCAX
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
mynbc5.com
Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance
MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
