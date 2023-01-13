ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

newportdispatch.com

NEKCOA distributes 58 “cheer” bags to older Vermonters

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging (NEKCOA) recently distribute 58 holiday cheer bags filled with presents for clients. The bags came through the generosity of several community organizations led by Paul Davis Restoration of Hardwick. For the past eight years, the staff at Paul Davis Restoration has...
HARDWICK, VT
colchestersun.com

Jan. 17 Town Newsletter: Budget and recreation center ballot items for Town Meeting Day, solar site update and more

ARTICLE 6 - Town Municipal Services Budget. “Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Fifteen Million, Twenty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred Eighty-Six Dollars ($15,028,386) of which Twelve Million, Six Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Eighty-Nine Dollars ($12,622,189) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, Four Hundred Six Thousand, One Hundred Ninety-Seven Dollars ($2,406,197) by non tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024?”
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Fire damages Castleton home center

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Colchester family displaced by fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon. It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

90 firefighters from a dozen departments battle fire at Castleton business

CASTLETON, Vt. — More than 90 firefighters from a dozen fire departmentsworked more than 6 hours to put out a fire at a Castleton business. It happened Sunday morning at Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The fire chief with the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department said when they got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance

MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
MILTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

