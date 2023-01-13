ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utica family finds online learning meets student’s individual needs

UTICA -- When Hannah Holtz was about to enter kindergarten, her parents made the decision to enroll her in Ohio Connections Academy. At the time they believed working in an online environment and the curriculum the school offered would be a better fit for their daughter. According to Hannah’s mother...
UTICA, OH
Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
OHIO STATE
Larry Schaffer

Larry R. Schaffer, age 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Larry worked for the former Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company, currently Prudential, and retired in 1992 after 25 years of faithful service.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mount Vernon girls 4th at OCC swimming and diving meet

WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
WOOSTER, OH
Northmor escapes Mt. Gilead in thin win

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Northmor nipped Mt. Gilead 49-47 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Northmor and Mt Gilead squared off with December 15, 2021 at Mt Gilead High School last season. Click here for a recap.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Shelby hits passing gear early to lap Marion Harding

Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Marion Harding 64-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 14. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
SHELBY, OH
East Knox outlasts Fredericktown in topsy-turvy battle

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but East Knox still prevailed 34-23 against Fredericktown in Ohio girls basketball on January 14. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

