Knox Pages
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
Knox Pages
Utica family finds online learning meets student’s individual needs
UTICA -- When Hannah Holtz was about to enter kindergarten, her parents made the decision to enroll her in Ohio Connections Academy. At the time they believed working in an online environment and the curriculum the school offered would be a better fit for their daughter. According to Hannah’s mother...
Knox Pages
Motorcycle Ohio course registration opens Jan. 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.
Knox Pages
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
Knox Pages
Larry Schaffer
Larry R. Schaffer, age 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. Larry worked for the former Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company, currently Prudential, and retired in 1992 after 25 years of faithful service.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon girls 4th at OCC swimming and diving meet
WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Knox County celebrates MLK's legacy with 20th annual Celebration Breakfast
The Knox County Martin Luther King Legacy Committee hosted its 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Breakfast on Monday, January 16, 2023. The event, a collaborative effort between Kenyon College and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, was held in-person for the first time since January 2020. This year's breakfast took...
Knox Pages
Bishop Hartley overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Bishop Hartley surfed the tension to ride to a 65-61 win over Mansfield on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 6, Mansfield squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
Northmor escapes Mt. Gilead in thin win
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Northmor nipped Mt. Gilead 49-47 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Northmor and Mt Gilead squared off with December 15, 2021 at Mt Gilead High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet
The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet was held Saturday at Wooster's Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Knox Pages
Shelby hits passing gear early to lap Marion Harding
Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Marion Harding 64-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 14. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
Knox Pages
East Knox outlasts Fredericktown in topsy-turvy battle
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but East Knox still prevailed 34-23 against Fredericktown in Ohio girls basketball on January 14. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
