VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
A remarkable number of landslides in California
California has suffered a succession of “atmospheric river” rainfall events in recent weeks, bringing flooding and landslides across a wide area. The level of disruption to some parts of the state has been high. Others are providing far better insight into these events than can I, so I...
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Storm chaos continues in California
Water levels rose once again in Santa Cruz County, prompting evacuation orders and forcing rescue crews to jump into action after a vehicle became stranded in the flooding. Yet another round of heavy rains hit some of California's most beleaguered spots on Saturday, inducing more chaos in storm-ridden Santa Cruz County, which has been under extreme duress over the past several weeks.
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service Did
SEASONAL RAINFALL SO FAR VS NORMAL FOR THE 2022-2023 STORM SEASON - Discussion: Downtown Los Angeles is the location at which we find out how Southern California does on an average sense for below, normal, or above normal rainfall. Two years ago for the 2021-2022 season I went 7-14 inches with a median of 10-12" and we ended up just shy of 11".
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric...
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California's barrage of atmospheric river storms coming to an end
Start your day with the latest weather news – President Joe Biden approves disaster declarations in California and Alabama after deadly atmospheric river storms in the West and deadly tornadoes in the South.
