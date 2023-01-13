ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
AGU Blogosphere

A remarkable number of landslides in California

California has suffered a succession of “atmospheric river” rainfall events in recent weeks, bringing flooding and landslides across a wide area. The level of disruption to some parts of the state has been high. Others are providing far better insight into these events than can I, so I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
AccuWeather

Storm chaos continues in California

Water levels rose once again in Santa Cruz County, prompting evacuation orders and forcing rescue crews to jump into action after a vehicle became stranded in the flooding. Yet another round of heavy rains hit some of California's most beleaguered spots on Saturday, inducing more chaos in storm-ridden Santa Cruz County, which has been under extreme duress over the past several weeks.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ketk.com

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy