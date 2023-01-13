Read full article on original website
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8...
NBAGL Glance
Cleveland61.857— Capital City72.778— Lakeland at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m. Fort Wayne at G League, 10 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Westchester at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Long Island...
Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
Monday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
Rockford IceHogs’ all-star trio happy to be selected together
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ all-star trio of David Gust, Brett Seney, and Lukas Reichel are all together again now that Seney and Reichel are back from the Blackhawks. They have combined to produce 47 goals and 114 points for the IceHogs this season. It’s the first AHL All-Star selection for all three of them. They […]
From first to 12th: What's behind Phoenix Suns' slide toward NBA cellar dwellers?
A year removed from having the NBA’s best record, the Phoenix Suns have gone 5-17 after sitting atop the Western Conference earlier this season.
Moose on the Loose: Jets need veteran quarterback
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the New York Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur decided to part ways last week, the search is on for who will orchestrate the offense moving forward. The question is: Is it really an attractive job opportunity? The answer is no. I’m not saying the Jets are untalented. They have […]
Today in Sports History-MLB owners approve interleague play
1938 — Grover Cleveland Alexander is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. His 90 shutouts is second on the all-time list to Walter Johnson and his 16 shutouts in 1916 is still the major league record. 1958 — Canadian born Willie O’Ree becomes the NHL’s first black player...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)18-08001. 2. Ohio State18-07583. 3. Stanford17-27022. 4....
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
