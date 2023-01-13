Read full article on original website
Rockford IceHogs’ all-star trio happy to be selected together
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs’ all-star trio of David Gust, Brett Seney, and Lukas Reichel are all together again now that Seney and Reichel are back from the Blackhawks. They have combined to produce 47 goals and 114 points for the IceHogs this season. It’s the first AHL All-Star selection for all three of them. They […]
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Generates helper in win
Leivo logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators. Leivo ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Leivo has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 42 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests this season. He's been confined to a bottom-six role lately, providing some energy and depth scoring while the Blues are tested by injuries up front.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Why Nuggets will make quick work of Trail Blazers, plus other best bets for Tuesday
Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everybody enjoyed all of the sensational NBA basketball that we were treated to in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA should make a habit out of having schedules like that a few times every season. It's pretty wild being able to place wagers and follow your bets through most of the day.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
