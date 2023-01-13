Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Shows Off While Telling Fans To Kiss Her Backside
Tay Melo became a mainstay for the AEW women’s division, not only for her wrestling skills, but for a laundry list of other reasons. Tay recently decided to tease the fans with a photo in an attempt to take a jab at those who might fall on the hater side of her fandom.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent
Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Earns United States Title Shot During WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States during his last run with the title. Tonight, The Almighty once again earned the opportunity to win the title that has been synonymous with him in the past. Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW featured a six-pack elimination match between Lashley, Seth...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Loves Fan’s Tribute To Him At Their Wedding
Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent performer on the WWE roster today. The Visionary never fails to amaze fans and peers alike with his incredible story-telling abilities inside the squared circle. His theme song is quite popular among the WWE Universe as well. For those who are used to...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Wardlow Could Have Backstage Heat In AEW
Wardlow was one of AEW’s very own homegrown stars who showed quite the promise. He was heavily pushed in 2022, as the past year saw him have a feud with MJF, a short stint with the TNT championship, and a storyline with Samoa Joe. Despite receiving heavy screen time...
Comments / 0