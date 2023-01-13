Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally affordable with this unbelievable deal
This refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offer shouldn’t be missed at just £34 a month and £54.99 upfront with unlimited calls and texts. There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found an absolute steal for a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Before we get into the specifics, it’s worth noting that these refurbished phones have been professionally vetted for their quality.
TrustedReviews
Forget the new MacBook Pro, the 2021 edition just had a massive price cut
If the price of the new MacBook Pro M2 Pro has put you off, you can save a few quid on the previous generation, which has the super-speedy M1 Pro chip on board. Amazon is currently offering the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro (2021) laptop for £1,719, which is £180 off the RRP of £1,899.
TrustedReviews
TV Deals for January 2023: Huge discounts on OLED, QLED and 4K TVs
Ready to upgrade to a nice new TV? We’ve got you covered with the best TV deals available right now to suit a wide range of budgets. Unlike phones and laptops, TVs aren’t exactly high on most people’s lists when it comes to regular upgrades. After all, unless you’re desperately in need of the latest screen technology then chances are, that old set that you bought half a decade ago can still do the job just fine when it comes to watching your favourite films and shows.
TrustedReviews
Early 2023 New Year Deals, plus a chance to become a BLUETTI Hero
(Sponsored) BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, will throw a themed promotion called “The Sun Shines Wherever You Go” from January 10th to 25th, 2023, to celebrate the new year and its innovation of new portable solar panels: the PV68 and PV420. It is also holding an open call for “BLUETTI Heroes”, encouraging the company’s global userbase to take part in a documentary.
TrustedReviews
MacBook Pro 2023 vs MacBook Pro 2021: 4 things you need to know
Apple has just unveiled the 2023 edition of its super fast MacBook Pro, but how does it compare to the offering of two years ago? Let’s find out. Without so much as a teaser image ahead of time to signal their arrival, the latest batch of MacBook Pros have suddenly been revealed unto the world, and without a handy Apple Event to sum up all the latest upgrades, it’s a bit trickier to discern what’s new.
TrustedReviews
Apple M2 Pro vs M2 Max: How do these new chips stack up?
Apple blew everyone out of the water with the announcement of the latest MacBook Pro M2 (2023), alongside two new chips. No one expected the MacBook Pro 2023 to be announced this early, but it was even more surprising to see that the latest Pro models come with two brand-new chips: the M2 Pro and the M2 Max.
TrustedReviews
Apple M2 Pro vs M1 Pro: Is newer better?
Apple surprised everyone with the announcement of a new MacBook Pro M2 (2023) and its two new chips, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The latest MacBook Pro M2 (2023) comes with two brand-new chips: the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. Out of these two chipsets, the M2 Max is far and away the most powerful, boasting a higher GPU count than its new sibling. If you want to see how these chips compare in more detail, make sure you take a look at our Apple M2 Pro vs M2 Max piece.
TrustedReviews
Sound and Vision: If you love music, get a portable music player
OPINION: It’s widely considered that if you’re going to listen to music on the go, you’re going to do so through a smartphone. With that said, if you’re devoted to the art of music then there is a better option in the form of a dedicated portable music player (even if that means having an extra device to carry on your person).
Comments / 0