Man accidentally shoots himself during alleged attempted burglary

Okaloosa County, FL - A Florida man was arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during an attempted burglary on Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justin McCall, who was out on bond, after McCall stole a firearm from a vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the leg while attempting to break into another vehicle.

Authorities say a woman who was outside her home heard McCall say that he'd been shot and called police.

Upon arrival, police found McCall with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several home security cameras in the area captured McCall committing a series of car and residential burglaries.

One homeowner discovered her car had been broken into and her purse was gone.

That homeowner later saw McCall on a neighbor's surveillance video wearing her boots that had been in her garage.

McCall was out on bond for two burglaries and was on felony probation for a previous theft of a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.

McCall has 13 felony convictions in the state of Florida since 2012, six of which were for burglary, four for grand theft, and one for grand theft of a firearm.