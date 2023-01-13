ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Man accidentally shoots himself during alleged attempted burglary

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBz2B_0kDfzoT400

Okaloosa County, FL - A Florida man was arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during an attempted burglary on Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justin McCall, who was out on bond, after McCall stole a firearm from a vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the leg while attempting to break into another vehicle.

Authorities say a woman who was outside her home heard McCall say that he'd been shot and called police.

Upon arrival, police found McCall with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several home security cameras in the area captured McCall committing a series of car and residential burglaries.

One homeowner discovered her car had been broken into and her purse was gone.

That homeowner later saw McCall on a neighbor's surveillance video wearing her boots that had been in her garage.

McCall was out on bond for two burglaries and was on felony probation for a previous theft of a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.

McCall has 13 felony convictions in the state of Florida since 2012, six of which were for burglary, four for grand theft, and one for grand theft of a firearm.

Comments / 5

Related
WKRG News 5

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
MILTON, FL
niceville.com

Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
FREEPORT, FL
getthecoast.com

Stolen handgun found on 18-year-old at High School Basketball Game

An 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody on Friday night at a high school basketball game after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. The incident took place during a boys basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High...
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
wdhn.com

A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
SAMSON, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Gardner to stand trial in January

A Marianna man is scheduled to stand trial in Holmes County on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. Latorish Antonio Gardner, 48, shot and killed Derek Todd Thompson, 35, and shot and critically wounded 29-year-old Mariah Maps...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy