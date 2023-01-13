Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Washington court paves way for Albertsons' $4 billion dividend, declining to review case
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Washington state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for Albertsons Companies Inc(ACI.N) to make a disputed $4 billion dividend ahead of the grocer's proposed deal with rival Kroger Co(KR.N), as the justices declined to take up a claim that the payout would harm industry competition.
Comments / 0