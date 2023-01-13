Read full article on original website
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year’s World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) – Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” the spokesperson said without adding details. The information was published...
Soccer-Napoli shocked in shootout defeat to Cremonese in Coppa Italia
(Reuters) – Napoli suffered a shock exit from the Coppa Italia in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Cremonese on Tuesday after their last-16 clash ended 2-2 after extra time. Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka was the only player to miss a penalty, as Cremonese, who have yet to win in Serie A this season and are bottom of the table, went through to the next round.
