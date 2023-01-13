(Reuters) – Napoli suffered a shock exit from the Coppa Italia in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Cremonese on Tuesday after their last-16 clash ended 2-2 after extra time. Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka was the only player to miss a penalty, as Cremonese, who have yet to win in Serie A this season and are bottom of the table, went through to the next round.

