NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO