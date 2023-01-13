ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
104.1 WIKY

China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
104.1 WIKY

Fed’s Williams: Making economy inclusive has benefits for overall activity

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Tuesday that the economy does better when everyone gets a shot at participating. “An inclusive economy doesn’t just help those that are in need of more or different opportunities, rather, it boosts the economy more broadly,” Williams said in opening remarks for a conference at his bank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.1 WIKY

U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says

NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
NEW YORK STATE
104.1 WIKY

Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters

(Reuters) – Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:. AIRLINES, AUTOS, TRAVEL. * AIR FRANCE: France’s flagship carrier was in talks to shed nearly 300 ground-staff positions...
MICHIGAN STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
104.1 WIKY

Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
104.1 WIKY

United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023

CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52...
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s yield control faces biggest test to date as BOJ debates policy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s decades of ultra-low interest rates may reach a turning point on Wednesday, as the central bank debates the fate of its yield control policy, which is creaking under pressure as markets repeatedly break a limit set less than a month ago. Any change to...
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks

HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
104.1 WIKY

Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans

(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
104.1 WIKY

BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows

(Reuters) – Passive products from BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group and others were rare cash recipients last year as U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds suffered $370 billion in net withdrawals, their first annual outflows on record, researcher Morningstar Inc said. Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion...
104.1 WIKY

Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany

(Reuters) – Automaker Stellantis is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday. The phased project is aimed at providing renewable heat to Stellantis’ Rüsselsheim manufacturing facility, which...
104.1 WIKY

Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy