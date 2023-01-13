Read full article on original website
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
Fed’s Williams: Making economy inclusive has benefits for overall activity
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said on Tuesday that the economy does better when everyone gets a shot at participating. “An inclusive economy doesn’t just help those that are in need of more or different opportunities, rather, it boosts the economy more broadly,” Williams said in opening remarks for a conference at his bank.
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Morale at Japan big manufacturers logs first negative reading in 2 years -Reuters Tankan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Business confidence at big Japanese firms slid in January with manufacturers showing a negative reading for the first time in two years, the Reuters Tankan survey found, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs. The drop in...
U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
(Reuters) – Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:. AIRLINES, AUTOS, TRAVEL. * AIR FRANCE: France’s flagship carrier was in talks to shed nearly 300 ground-staff positions...
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
Column-Bank of Japan shift exposes global bond cracks: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Japan risks pulling the rug from under the much-touted “year of the bond.”. Further changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) policy could bring more Japanese money back home, against a backdrop of rising hedging costs that are already weighing on domestic investors’ demand for overseas bonds.
United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Japan’s yield control faces biggest test to date as BOJ debates policy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s decades of ultra-low interest rates may reach a turning point on Wednesday, as the central bank debates the fate of its yield control policy, which is creaking under pressure as markets repeatedly break a limit set less than a month ago. Any change to...
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
Exclusive-Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE – sources
(Reuters) – Montfort has emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy’s oil refinery in the UAE that produces low-sulphur fuel oil for the shipping industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter said this week. The deal could make Montfort one of the top two suppliers of ship...
BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows
(Reuters) – Passive products from BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group and others were rare cash recipients last year as U.S. mutual and exchange-traded funds suffered $370 billion in net withdrawals, their first annual outflows on record, researcher Morningstar Inc said. Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion...
Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
(Reuters) – Automaker Stellantis is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday. The phased project is aimed at providing renewable heat to Stellantis’ Rüsselsheim manufacturing facility, which...
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
