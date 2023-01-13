ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Controversy

Legendary basketball star turned ESPN announcer Bill Walton is trending for his op-ed on Sunday afternoon. Walton, a California native, is fed up with the state's homelessness problem. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Kliff Kingsbury Update

Recently fired NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury went viral on Saturday, when it was reported that he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and had no interest in returning to coaching. Unfortunately, Kingsbury's trip might be costing him more than expected. According to Pro Football Talk, Kingsbury's ...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison

Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
DURHAM, NC
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship

Former NFL player Jared Allen struggled to control the curling broom at first, but he recently announced that he hit a personal milestone in the game.  The post NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton’s Girlfriend, Reese Damm

Kyle Hamilton, who signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, has all the makings to become a dependable safety for years to come. So it’s only natural for people to be curious about his private life. Fortunately, the football player is quite open about his relationship status with his childhood sweetheart. Kyle Hamilton’s girlfriend, Reese Damm, was with him since high school. While celebrating his pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the duo caught the limelight with their special handshake. Get to know the full background of the NFL WAG in this Reese Damm wiki.
BALTIMORE, MD

