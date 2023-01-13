Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Hawks-Mavericks features latest installment of Young vs. Doncic
Whenever the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks play -- they meet for the first time this season in Dallas on Wednesday -- the discussion always turns to the team's star players and their connection to one another. It goes back to 2018, when Atlanta drafted Luka Doncic with the third...
Albany Herald
Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) upgraded for clash with 76ers
Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George has been upgraded to questionable with his hamstring injury, improving his chances of returning for Tuesday night's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. George has missed the past five games with the ailment. He lasted played on Jan. 5 against the Denver Nuggets.
