Jamal Crawford Humorously Demands Admission to Exclusive Club
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year wants some respect for earning his place among the game’s all-time great scorers.
Hawks-Mavericks features latest installment of Young vs. Doncic
Whenever the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks play -- they meet for the first time this season in Dallas on Wednesday -- the discussion always turns to the team's star players and their connection to one another. It goes back to 2018, when Atlanta drafted Luka Doncic with the third...
Atlanta Hawks New Front Office Deserves Patience
The 18-month unraveling of an Eastern Conference Finals team has been well-documented. Complacent players, intransigent coaches, and heavy-handed ownership are all culpable for the Atlanta Hawks' predicament halfway through the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) upgraded for clash with 76ers
Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George has been upgraded to questionable with his hamstring injury, improving his chances of returning for Tuesday night's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. George has missed the past five games with the ailment. He lasted played on Jan. 5 against the Denver Nuggets.
Knicks working on closing out games vs. Wizards
Due to their struggles and inability to maintain leads in the fourth quarter, the New York Knicks hold the dubious distinction of being the only team with a winning record but a losing mark at home. In the last month, the Knicks own five losses when leading after three quarters,...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday.
Giants test Hurts tolerance, take third shot at rival Eagles
A healthy Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to send the franchise to its second Super Bowl in five years. Enter longtime NFC East rival and the sixth-seeded New York Giants for the third game with Philadelphia since Dec. 11 on Saturday night.
Jones Opens Up on Return vs. Gane, Ngannou's UFC Release
The former light heavyweight champion is coming back for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 after a three-year hiatus.
Dominating Bruins aim to trip up Islanders
A thorough shutout victory Monday provided more evidence of why the Boston Bruins are the overwhelming favorites to open the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and win the President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the most regular-season points in the NHL. For the New York...
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL season. After Monday night's lopsided season-ending loss to Dallas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about his future.
