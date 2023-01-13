Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Devastating storms might be over, but officials caution California to stay vigilant
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the skies begin to clear and a relentless series of atmospheric rivers starts to move out, Californians are finally catching a break as they assess the aftermath of weeks of downed trees, landslides and devastating flooding.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Bakersfield Channel
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Folsom Lake Water Levels Are Bucking California Drought Trend—Here's Why
"The Folsom dam has been doing really well, to the point where we've had to make... flood control releases," the U.S Bureau for Reclamation told Newsweek.
kymkemp.com
California and IRS Offer Storm Victims Tax Relief
Both the State of California and the IRS are offering some tax relief for those affected by these storms. Below are press releases from the State of California and from the IRS outlining the details. Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Californians impacted by winter storms are...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Over 26 million Californians are now under flood watches.
Heavy precipitation and snowfall have persisted, hammering the state. More than 26 million people in California, which has been hit by a series of devastating storms, are under flood watch.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Were you impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns
(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been […]
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
