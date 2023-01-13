Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs – Sky News
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
104.1 WIKY
U.S. household spending gains moderated in December, NY Fed says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – American households are cutting back on spending, but are doing so from very high levels, a New York Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday. The regional Fed bank said the median increase in household spending last month tipped down to 7.7%, from a record high of 9% in August. December’s spending increase was also well above the 5.1% increase seen in December 2021 and was higher than the 2.5% rise booked in December 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey.
104.1 WIKY
Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
104.1 WIKY
Morale at Japan big manufacturers logs first negative reading in 2 years -Reuters Tankan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Business confidence at big Japanese firms slid in January with manufacturers showing a negative reading for the first time in two years, the Reuters Tankan survey found, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs. The drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Citi CEO says Fed could slow interest rate hikes by early summer – CNBC
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes in late spring or early summer, in an interview with CNBC. After months of relentlessly raising interest rates, the Fed in December signaled it would pare back the pace of its hikes as the full effects of the central bank’s policy tightening flow through into the economy.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. consumers in ‘good shape’ as wages grow: BofA CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. consumers are still in “pretty good shape” and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos.
104.1 WIKY
Costco must face lawsuit over ‘dolphin safe’ tuna claim
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as “dolphin safe” despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
104.1 WIKY
Reversing abortion drug’s approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions – which account for more than half of U.S. abortions – citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies.
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line...
104.1 WIKY
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will send a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Rutte is currently in Washington D.C. meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)
104.1 WIKY
China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Tuesday it had fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying in restricted airspace over Iraq on numerous occasions. USDOT has jurisdiction since the flights carried Delta Air Lines’ code. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a notice prohibiting...
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52...
104.1 WIKY
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
104.1 WIKY
Production resumes at Indonesian nickel smelter after deadly clash
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Production at an Indonesian nickel smelter owned by China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry resumed on Tuesday, police said, after operations were suspended due to a protest and rioting at the weekend in which two workers were killed. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died, while...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
(Reuters) – Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:. AIRLINES, AUTOS, TRAVEL. * AIR FRANCE: France’s flagship carrier was in talks to shed nearly 300 ground-staff positions...
Comments / 0