New York City, NY

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
WILMINGTON, DE
104.1 WIKY

Costco must face lawsuit over ‘dolphin safe’ tuna claim

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as “dolphin safe” despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff...
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Leak of secretive Cuban reserves data stirs confusion, concern

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba’s state-run media has created a stir among economists, diplomats and creditors by publishing an estimate of the Communist-run island’s international reserves, an elusive data long considered a “state secret” there. Buried deep in a two-part, 2,000-word analysis of the economy earlier...
104.1 WIKY

Suspect in EU graft probe to cooperate with Belgian authorities – prosecutor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium’s federal prosecutor said on Tuesday that former Italian member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri agreed to work with Belgian authorities over a cash-for-influence corruption scandal in exchange for a reduced sentence. The prosecutor said in a statement Panzeri signed a “repentance agreement”,...

