Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – India’s Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan’s Gogoro and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state. Announced on the sidelines of the World...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Montfort wins bid for Uniper’s marine fuels oil refinery in UAE – sources
(Reuters) – Montfort has emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy’s oil refinery in the UAE that produces low-sulphur fuel oil for the shipping industry, multiple sources familiar with the matter said this week. The deal could make Montfort one of the top two suppliers of ship...
104.1 WIKY
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture – sources
BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) – Renault SA and China’s Geely Automobile Holdings are working to finalize a deal to bring Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco in as an investor and partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, three people with knowledge of the talks said. The...
104.1 WIKY
China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
(Reuters) – Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:. AIRLINES, AUTOS, TRAVEL. * AIR FRANCE: France’s flagship carrier was in talks to shed nearly 300 ground-staff positions...
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023
CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
104.1 WIKY
Big Oil’s good times set to roll on after record 2022 profits
LONDON/HOUSTON (Reuters) – The West’s top energy firms are expected to rake in a combined record profit of $200 billion from a turbulent 2022 marked by huge volatility in oil and gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with buoyant earnings likely to roll through 2023. Flush...
104.1 WIKY
Morale at Japan big manufacturers logs first negative reading in 2 years -Reuters Tankan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Business confidence at big Japanese firms slid in January with manufacturers showing a negative reading for the first time in two years, the Reuters Tankan survey found, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs. The drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said. Republican-run Florida, Louisiana and Missouri have all said...
104.1 WIKY
French Uber drivers to earn more than $8 per ride after union deal
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Uber drivers are poised to earn a minimum of 7.65 euros net ($8.25) per ride after a sector-wide deal with unions, setting up a precedent after months of bargaining talks with taxi apps, Uber said on Wednesday. The accord hikes the minimum price per...
104.1 WIKY
Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the...
104.1 WIKY
China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. The growth rate was stronger...
104.1 WIKY
Singapore’s Dec non-oil domestic exports fall 20.6% yoy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) declined 20.6% year-on-year in December 2022, led by drops in both electronics and non-electronic products. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined 3.3% in December, following November’s 9.2% drop. This brought full-year NODX growth in 2022 to 3.5%,...
104.1 WIKY
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
(Reuters) – Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world’s largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products. Britain’s lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch tech industry urges EU to take a stand on China chip exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying “more unified and powerful action” was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand...
104.1 WIKY
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs – Sky News
(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
Comments / 0