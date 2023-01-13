Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
'Carl Hahn was, is and will remain an integral part of the Volkswagen family'
• Carl Horst Hahn passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 96 in Wolfsburg. •Carl Hahn set the course for today's company success. •Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to Volkswagen and the city of Wolfsburg. Prof. Dr. Carl Horst Hahn has passed away. As Chairman...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
BERLIN — (AP) — Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
conceptcarz.com
Team Audi Sport with good individual results and setbacks at the Dakar Rally
• 14 stage podiums and seven times among the top 3 in the overall standings. •Electric drive concept of the low-emission race car highly efficient. The effort paid off: Team Audi Sport shaped the 2023 Dakar Rally with innovation and performance right up to the end despite various setbacks. The Audi RS Q e-tron with its electric drive concept scored a total of 14 podium results on 15 event days including the prologue. In addition, the Audi drivers led the rally in Saudi Arabia with the prototype for three days for the first time. However, a series of punctures, the accident-related retirements of Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz and Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger as well as a massive loss of time for Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist prevented a better result than 14th place.
conceptcarz.com
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
conceptcarz.com
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award
Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.
conceptcarz.com
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
